LAFurnitureStore.com Announces Opening of New Showroom in Greater Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- LA Furniture Store proudly announces the grand opening of their latest showroom location in the greater Los Angeles area at Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills, CA. on September 10th, 2011.



The 15 year old retailer and online merchant features quality modern furniture for the home and office with an emphasis on Italian and contemporary furniture. In addition to platform beds, contemporary dining room furniture, coffee tables and sectional sofas, lafurniturestore.com also carries desks, home and office storage furniture, wall and accent rugs, a wide selection of contemporary lighting and accent pieces such as wall décor, sculptures and throw pillows. Special collections include Armani Xavira, Versus Chic, Temptation, Dima Salotti, and Glamor Night.



This marks the fourth locale of LAFurnitureStore.com in Southern California. Additional locations include their flagship store and an outlet warehouse on Santa Fe Boulevard in downtown that combines for a total of twenty-five thousand square feet of floor space for showcasing their furniture. A West Los Angeles location is situated on Pico Boulevard in the Westside Pavilion Mall.



Visitors are encouraged to visit the company website at www.lafurniturestore.com for coupons, weekly specials and sale items at each location. For items being shipped from one of two warehouse locations, either from Los Angeles or New York, a listing of where the item is in stock and will be shipping from is also noted. Zero percent financing is available for qualified buyers, and 110 percent low price is guaranteed from lafurniturestore.com. For easy convenience, customers may engage in online live chat with a customer care representative or call toll free (866) 397-0933. The store also accepts online payments. Paypal as well as all major credit cards (e.g. Visa Card, Master Card, American Express, and Discover) are accepted for online purchases.



LA Furniture Store is a well-known furniture store across America that sells the latest modern furniture, Italian furniture, and contemporary styles furniture. LA Furniture Store has a proven track record when it comes to being an honest furniture business with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau for 5 straight years of operating. You can be assured that you will get exactly what you order, quality and price-wise. LAFurnitureStore.com showcases furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room, bar, office, children’s room and patio with its informational and user-friendly website. The company is all set to expand its resources and boost its service capacity in order to cater to the increasing number of visitors that choose it for their furniture needs. This opening of a new showroom in Greater Los Angeles is one more step to satisfy the increasing demand from the people across America.



Address:

The Westfield Promenade Woodland Hills location info:

6100 Topanga Blvd.

Woodland Hills, California 91367



Contact Person: Oleg Oyfe



Phone # (866) 397-0933

Email: marketing@lafurniturestore.com

Website: http://www.lafurniturestore.com/



Hours of operation:

Monday – Friday from 10 am – 9 pm

Saturday 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday from 11 am – 6 pm.