LAFurnitureStore.com Debuts New Furniture Lines - Summer 2012

The collections run the gamut of design, from traditional Italian bedroom sets, modern platform bedroom sets, modern sectionals and modern bedroom sets to leather contemporary furniture. No matter what style of furniture customers are looking for, LAFurnitureStore's new lines will provide them with a wide selection that features bold styling and a high quality of craftsmanship that can't be found anywhere else from online furniture retailers.



LAFurnitureStore’s New Luxury Furniture Collections:



Bella Italia

Bella Italia, a longstanding favorite is also getting a new look. Bella Italia presents a stylish alternative to our modern furniture selection, and the company expects it to continue to do so thanks to its ongoing popularity. All pieces are made of strict Italian origin in this collection.



Bakokko

Bakokko features exquisite luxury furniture for the discerning customer. The line is composed of classic lines featuring solid wood and hand crafted work from Italian artisans.



Creative Elegance

Creative Elegance is a furniture company that features case goods made by American artisans, a truly domestic line that LAFurnitureStore is proud to carry. This line features luxurious rich wood texture on all their case goods that range from birch to oak. Creative Elegance is available for sale in the showrooms.



Temptation

Temptation is a high-end luxury brand exclusively sold through LAFurnitureStore. The Temptation Collection features modern transitional furniture, using such exotic materials such as crocodile textured leather material wrapped on the frames of its beds, mirrors, and dining furniture.



RenaVa

RenaVa features the most modern sofas, modern sectionals on the market. These Contemporary designs are unlike anything customers have ever seen, and offer highly customized colors of leather for the perfect fit with the customer's taste and décor.



Glamour Night

Glamour Night gives customers a truly unique bedroom set that combines function with style. The details set this collection apart, thanks to careful meticulous touches on the beds such as stitching, tufting, wrapping and distinctive frame design.



Alf Group

Alf Group offers high quality modern Italian furniture for the customer who wants a modern flair mixed with high craftsmanship. The sleek design complements mid century through modern design elements.



About LAFurnitureStore

LAFurnitureStore.com sells the latest modern, luxury, Italian and contemporary furniture styles. The store prides itself on featuring “one-of-a-kind exotic design” that incorporates higher quality and better design than other online furniture stores. While most of the pieces that LAFurnitureStore carries are in stock, others are hand made via special order from the customer.



For more information, visit http://www.lafurniturestore.com, or by phone at (866) 397-0933