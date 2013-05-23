Laguna Beach Dentist Dr. Richard Sterling and His Patients Are All Smiles Celebrating 35 Years

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- It seems there are few medical professionals people dislike visiting more than the dentist. But the patients of Laguna Beach dentist, Dr. Richard Sterling, don’t share that sentiment. His experience, artistic eye, gentle approach and communication skills are what keep his patients coming back, not just for routine cleanings, but for the array of other services he provides, too. It’s his genuine commitment to the comfort and health of his patients that has kept Dr. Sterling’s practice thriving as they celebrate 35 years in business.



Over the years, Dr. Sterling has developed a reputation for excellence in all facets of cosmetic dentistry as well as routine treatments. Through relatively painless methods, Dr. Sterling can: change the size, shape, and alignment of teeth; fill in unattractive spaces; replace or repair missing, decayed, broken, cracked, or chipped teeth; and brighten the color of teeth with teeth whitening. And, as a Lumineers certified professional, Dr. Sterling can painlessly apply porcelain veneers to quickly give patients a permanently whiter, perfectly aligned smile.



What sets this practice apart is not just Dr. Sterling’s professional abilities. His website calls out a major key to his success – he treats each patient as a person, not just a set of teeth and gums. That means he goes above and beyond what’s expected of most dental practices to provide everyone with the personalized, gentle care they deserve. For example, with the cost of health care being a major concern today, Dr. Sterling takes the time to understand each patient’s dental priorities and develops a treatment plan that takes their wishes and needs into account. His staff ensures patients are aware of their dental insurance benefits and helps make financial arrangements to make treatment affordable.



Dr. Sterling and his staff make every effort to alleviate any anxiety patients have and make each visit as pleasant an experience as possible as well. Patients can enjoy the relaxing ocean view from his Glenneyre Street office and watch a movie of their choice during procedures.



About Dr. Richard Sterling

For 35 years, Dr. Richard Sterling has dedicated himself to providing his patients with exceptional quality dentistry to achieve optimal oral health. An expert in routine and cosmetic dentistry, he is revered not just for his demeanor and approach, but for helping people create a smile they’re proud of. For more information, visit: http://www.sterlinglagunadentist.com/