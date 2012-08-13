Laguna Beach Dentist Dr. Richard Sterling Receives Praise for His Superior Skills, Gentle Approach

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Dental care is an extremely important part of a person’s overall health. From flossing and brushing to cleanings and fluoride treatments, preventive dental maintenance is the best way to fight serious issues, including gum disease and periodontal disease.



Yet, every year millions of people neglect their teeth and avoid regular professional preventive care due to a fear of the dentist. The key to overcoming dental phobia is to find a dentist who is trustworthy, gentle, understanding and non-judgmental.



Laguna Beach Dentist Dr. Richard Sterling has been receiving rave reviews from people throughout Southern California for his ability to create beautiful smiles while offering a gentle touch. Featuring a wide range of services, Dr. Sterling specializes in cleanings and preventive dental care, cosmetic dentistry including LUMINEERS porcelain veneers, restorations, periodontics and much more. He prides himself on providing patients with uncompromising safety, conservative and state-of-the-art procedures, a positive experience and, of course, beautiful results.



Whether a patient is interested in having a teeth whitening, such as BriteSmile, or simply needs a preventive cleaning, Dr. Sterling recognizes any type of dental visit can be a nerve-racking experience. He has years of experience managing dental phobia and dental anxiety and provides patients with the care they need to calm their nerves.



To enhance patients’ visits, the office features breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean and Laguna Village. Patients can also enjoy a movie with the office’s complimentary video headsets, which help block out unfavorable dental noises and provide a distraction from the procedure occurring. The office also offers nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation for those patients who need a little extra help relaxing.



Past patients have praised Dr. Sterling and his dental staff for their superior service and unsurpassed skills.



According to past patient Ron F., “You have been handling my dental needs for over 25 years at your Laguna Beach office, which probably has the best view in America, ocean and all, and I want to thank you and your entire staff especially for the fine skills extended during my recent needs for implants. Your skills in the dental field are well noted along with your anesthesia applications resulting in almost pain-free results.”



In addition to providing a large selection of dental care services, Dr. Sterling specializes in treatment of sleep apnea and snoring.



For more information about Laguna Beach Dentist Dr. Richard Sterling, visit http://www.SterlingLagunaDentist.com/



About Richard Sterling, DDS

Dr. Richard Sterling is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of each patient’s smile using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures. Based in Laguna Beach, California, Dr. Sterling specializes in a wide range of dental care procedures, from preventive to cosmetic dentistry.