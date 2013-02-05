Laguna Star Dental Announces New Location in Elk Grove

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Laguna Star Dental of Southern California recently opened a new location in Elk Grove. The new Elk Grove location is poised to serve everyone in the community and owner Dr. Karan Pannu is proud to have this full service dental facility now serving the people of Elk Grove. The new location at 5105 Laguna Boulevard in the heart of Elk Grove is convenient to most major roadways and population centers in the area.



Laguna Star Dental specializes in general dentistry, implant dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Pannu and his staff also offer the latest in digital x-rays, teeth whitening and oral surgery. The practice also gives patients the option of taking advantage of some of the latest dental technologies such as 3D beam imaging and CEREC same day crowns. The new facility in Elk Grove has been described as the most advanced dental facility of its kind with the latest equipment and the best treatment possible provided by trained professionals who have a philosophy of treating every patient with the utmost care.



To learn more visit the Laguna Star Dental website or call 916.478.0222 to speak with a professional or schedule an appointment. Interested parties can also visit the new location at 5105 Laguna Boulevard, Suite 4, Elk Grove, California 95758.