Laguna Star Dental of Elk Grove Now Offering New Patients a Special Package of Dental Services for Just $79.99

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Laguna Star Dental of Elk Grove is now offering new patients a special package of dental services that include a dental exam, digital dental X-rays, and teeth whitening all for just $79.99. Laguna Star Dental recently opened their Elk Grove location and Dr. Karan Pannu is pleased to offer this affordable package of dental services to his new patients. Dr. Pannu is a highly respected Elk Grove dentist and is known throughout the area for quality dental procedures and superior customer service.



New patients will be pleased with this special offer package because individually these three services would cost considerably more than $79.99. Those who have taken advantage of the offer so far are most interested in the teeth whitening offer. Elk Grove teeth whitening services can be very expensive so to have this service as part of the special offer is quite appealing. The ability to have access to a dental exam and dental X rays is also of great value to new patients.



About Laguna Star Dental

Laguna Star Dental specializes in general dentistry, implant dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Pannu and his staff also offer the latest in digital x-rays, teeth whitening and oral surgery. The practice also gives patients the option of taking advantage of some of the latest dental technologies such as 3D beam imaging and CEREC same day crowns. The new facility in Elk Grove has been described as the most advanced dental facility of its kind with the latest equipment and the best treatment possible provided by trained professionals who have a philosophy of treating every patient with the utmost care.



To learn more visit the Laguna Star Dental website or call 916.478.0222 to speak with a professional or schedule an appointment. Interested parties can also visit the new location at 5105 Laguna Boulevard, Suite 4, Elk Grove, California 95758.