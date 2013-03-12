Lai Construction Offers Custom Built Homes in Hawaii

HI Hilo, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Having your own home is a must in today’s fast-changing world. While a person might be able to save a few dollars by renting, nothing beats the security, or the freedom, that having your own home can bring. Although most people would stop at having their own place to live in, there are some who would actually go the distance and go for custom built homes . This is where Lai Construction comes in.



Going for a custom built home is one of the few ways by which you can ensure that the kind of home that you would have matches not only your needs and wants but also your personality. It also allows you to have freedom on the design and look of your humble abode. In order for this to happen, however, you need to make sure that you get only a construction company who would be able to work with the vision that you have in mind. Aside from that, you also have to make sure that the contractor you would be working with would be able to work with your budget. In most cases, it is the latter where most clients hit a snag.



Lai Construction is a Hawaii-based contractor specializing in custom built homes. The company got involved in the home construction business in 2003 making them a fairly new player in the field. However, owner Sean Lai has been involved in the construction business particularly in Hawaii for more than 12 years now. Aside from the years of experience that the owner has, the company also makes sure that they employ only highly experienced carpenters, electricians, and painters. That being the case, Lai Construction can be considered as a one-stop shop for all of the client’s construction needs. All the client has to do is bring the floor plan and Lai Construction would do the rest. Budget is also not a concern as Lai Construction is able to custom built homes using whatever budget the client has in mind.



So whether you are looking for small or elaborate custom home design, Lai Construction would be able to help you out. For more information, or to see the different layouts that they have, visit http://laiconstructionbigisland.com/ . The site features not only floor plans that the company has worked on but images of their people in action.



Contact:

Lai Construction

26 Olena Street, Hilo,

HI Hilo, HI 96720

Phone: (808) 938-9787

Website: http://laiconstructionbigisland.com/