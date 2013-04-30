Lake Appliance Repair Adds GE Café Series to Refrigerator Repair Services

Orangevale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair announced today that they will add the General Electric French Door Refrigerator with Hot Water Dispenser to their refrigerator repair service menu. The new GE refrigerator is the first of its type, featuring a hot water dispenser with pre-programed temperature settings. The hot water dispenser is capable of dispensing up to 10oz of hot water in a single use. It functions much like its cold water counterpart, but has a touch screen control panel that enables the user to select from various preset hot water temperatures; the settings include a 185º soups setting, 170º tea setting, 150º hot cocoa setting, and a 90º warm setting. “With the addition of GE’s new and innovative refrigerator comes new and exciting changes in the appliance repair industry,” says Scott McConnell, owner and senior technician of Lake Appliance Repair. Although the hot water dispenser is somewhat similar to existing units, the hot water feature adds new components and systems that GE appliance repair technicians need to learn, because they will eventually need to provide expert maintenance and repair.



When duty calls, Lake Appliance Repair is determined to be ready. According to owner and operations manager, Krystle McConnell, they have prepared all of their refrigeration technicians to handle service calls for the new GE Café’s Hot Water Dispenser. “Because there isn’t a similar unit on the market, we really don’t know how frequently the units will breakdown; to date, there is no industry standard,” says Krystle.



“Lake Appliance Repair invests a large percentage of its training budget to refrigerator repair, because in the world of appliance repair, a working refrigerator is a homeowner’s priority,” says Krystle. Lake Appliance Repair technicians completed in-house training and orientation on the GE Café refrigerator in early April, although they don’t expect to receive service calls until later in the year. As an authorized service provider, they also receive updates and training on all of the latest GE technology and trends. Lake Appliance Repair is now prepared to provide refrigerator repair on all GE Café Hot Water Dispensers, as well as GE Café Refrigerator repair.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the Sacramento region since 2004. As a certified, factory-trained GE authorized service provider, they repair the full spectrum of GE Appliance products including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Service truck is stocked with GE appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells GE appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



