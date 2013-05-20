Lake Appliance Repair Announces Service Area Expansion in Roseville, CA

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair—an Orangevale-based appliance repair company—announced today that they will be expanding their service area to include Roseville, California. Although the company has served the Sacramento area since 2004, it has only recently started to offer full-time repair services in cities such as Roseville. “With the growth of our company, we have decided to focus more of our resources into the Roseville area,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair.



The company’s goal is to provide the residents of Roseville with an appliance repair service experience that is currently not available in the area. “We have cutting edge scheduling and dispatching software, state-of-the-art service vehicles, and the most experienced technicians in the area. We are proud to offer Roseville the kind of service they expect and deserve,” says Krystle. Lake Appliance Repair uses a proprietary scheduling software, which allows them to efficiently handle a wide-range of service calls including warranty claims and third-party payers. “We handle the warranty paperwork and coordinate with third-party payers so our customers don’t have to.”



Every Lake Appliance Repair Roseville service vehicle is equip with 1,000’s of appliance repair parts. According to Krystle, the Lake Appliance Repair customer service policy ensures that every technician arrives at a service call in a company branded vehicle, wearing a company uniform, and fully equipped with all the necessary tools, schematics, and, in most cases, required parts to complete job right the first time. “Our goal is to complete the service call during the first appointment whenever possible,” says Krystle.



With the expansion, Lake Appliance Repair will also offer free parts delivery to most Roseville locations. “Because our technicians work in the area full-time, we are now able to offer appliance repair parts Roseville delivery to our customers’ doorsteps, often in less time than if the part were ordered from an Internet retailer,” says Krystle.



Lake Appliance Repair will begin taking more work in the Roseville area today, including all three major Roseville zip codes: 95661, 95678, and 95747. Services will include all residential appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, freezers, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more. “Our fully trained technicians are anxious to begin work in Roseville,” says Krystle.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving Roseville, CA. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



