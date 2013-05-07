Lake Appliance Repair Announces Service Area Expansion in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair announced today that they will provide full-time appliance repair to residents of Sacramento, CA beginning May 2013. Due to recent growth throughout the Sacramento region, the company has hired appliance repair technicians to service Sacramento zip codes 95864, 95819, 95816, 95818, and 95817. “With a recent increase in appliance repair calls from the city of Sacramento, we decided to focus more dedicated labor hours to our Sacramento clientele,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. The Lake Appliance Repair Sacramento technicians will begin full-time, dedicated work starting May 7th.



Lake Appliance Repair equips all Sacramento technicians with service vehicles that are stocked with 1,000’s of appliance repair parts. “Our technicians arrive to service calls in company branded vehicles, wearing a company uniform, and equipped with all the necessary tools, schematics, and, in most cases, required parts to complete the service call,” says Krystle. Their goal is to complete service calls on the initial appointment whenever possible.



Lake Appliance Repair uses cutting edge industry technology to stay competitive within the Sacramento appliance repair market. They use advanced scheduling and dispatching software, which allows them to provide accurate and precise appointment windows. They also equip their service vehicles with GPS technology, enabling customers to track the technician’s location in real-time. “Our customers don’t have time to sit and wait all day for a technician to arrive; that’s why we invested in the industry’s premier technician tracking software,” notes Lake Appliance Repair’s refrigerator repair technician, Scott McConnell. The company’s objective is to extend their reach into Sacramento and offer convenient, hassle free appliance repair service.



As part of their customer service guarantee to the city of Sacramento, Lake Appliance Repair will also offer same day service scheduling. “A malfunctioning refrigerator can’t wait a week, so we make every possible attempt to dispatch a technician as soon as possible,” says Krystle. According to Krystle McConnell, they plan to extend full-time service into El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, and Carmichael within the next few months, but she was unable to confirm exact dates.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the Sacramento, CA. As a certified, factory-trained authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full spectrum of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Service truck is stocked with appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



