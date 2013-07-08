Lake Appliance Repair Announces Service Area Expansion Into East Bay Area Cities

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, a California-based appliance repair company, announced today that they are expanding their appliance repair service into the East Bay Area. The company has provided appliance repair in the Sacramento region since 2004, but has recently begun to expand into the Central Valley and Bay Areas. “Over the last decade, we have worked hard to perfect both our appliance repair skills and our ability to provide industry leading customer service. This hard work has prepared us for our expansion into the East Bay Area,” says Scott McConnell, owner and Senior Technician at Lake Appliance Repair. Lake Appliance Repair provides in-home appliance repair for private parties, landlords, property managers, warranties, and home protection plans.



As part of their East Bay appliance repair service area expansion, Lake Appliance Repair hired a lead technician who will be based in Walnut Creek, CA. “We are extremely excited about our new Walnut Creek appliance repair technician. He is local to the East Bay, so he’s familiar with the unique needs and expectations of our East Bay clientele,” says Krystle McConnell.



During the winter season, Lake Appliance’s Customer Service Representatives started receiving service calls from Bay Area clients, even though they had not officially launched their expansion. “We service many appliances in the Sacramento and Stockton areas for landlords who live in the Bay Area. Once we started getting calls from those landlords requesting service in their own private Bay Area homes, we knew that a service area expansion was a must,” says Krystle McConnell, owner and office manager at Lake Appliance Repair. The company expanded service down to the Stockton area in January 2013, and has since hired two additional technicians to keep up with the appliance repair demand.



Lake Appliance Repair's East Bay services will span throughout the entire East Bay Area from Dublin to Walnut Creek. The company’s service vehicles will be equipped with state-of-the-art GPS tracking software, allowing customers to track their technician in real time. In addition, each vehicle is stocked with 1,000’s of appliance repair parts, industry tools, and schematics for most major household appliances. Their Walnut Creek and Dublin appliance repair technicians will be available 60 hours every week beginning early July 2013.



Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale, CA based company providing East Bay Area appliance repair services. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



