Lake Appliance Repair Announces Service Area Expansion to Fairfield, CA

Fairfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair announced today that they have added Fairfield, CA to their East Bay Area appliance repair territory. Beginning on July 29th, the company will employ a full-time appliance repair technician who will be assigned to the Fairfield territory. “Over the last month, we have experienced rapid growth in the bay area, so we have decided to add Fairfield to our territory list,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair.



According to Krystle McConnell, Lake Appliance Repair will provide residential appliance repair in Fairfield that will be unmatched by their competitors. “We use advanced scheduling software, industry leading service vehicles, and the highest level of customer service practices for our Fairfield clients. Our technicians are trained not only in appliance repair, but also to provide exceptional customer service,” says Krystle. As part of the company’s expansion goals, they have implemented company-wide policies designed to create the ultimate service call experience available in the appliance repair industry. They also use a proprietary scheduling software, which allows them to efficiently manage a large variety of service issues from warranty claims to third-party payers such as landlords. “Our company handles all of the warranty paperwork and coordinates with third-party payers for our Fairfield customers,” says Krystle.



The company requires their technicians to arrive at every service call in a company marked vehicle, dressed in a company uniform, and fully prepared with all the necessary equipment needed to complete the repair during the initial appointment. “Our goal is to complete every Fairfield service call on the first appointment whenever possible,” says Krystle. Lake Appliance Repair stocks their service vehicles with the most commonly used appliance repair parts to ensure customer satisfaction.



Lake Appliance Repair is currently accepting work for appliance repair in Fairfield, CA, including two Fairfield zip codes: 94533 and 94534. “Our Fairfield appliance repair technician is proficient with all residential appliances including refrigerators, stoves, ovens, cooktops, freezers, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more,” says Krystle.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving Fairfield, CA. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



