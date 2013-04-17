Lake Appliance Repair Expands Service Area to Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, one of the Sacramento area’s largest appliance repair companies, announced today that it has added residential appliance repair in Rancho Cordova. The company has experienced rapid growth over the past 6 months, which has resulted in the hiring of two new appliance repair technicians. With their expansion, the company will have three full-time appliance repair technicians assigned to the Rancho Cordova region. “The volume of calls that we were receiving from Rancho Cordova was overwhelming our already busy technicians, so we decided to launch a full expansion into the area in early April,” says Krystle, owner and manager of Lake Appliance Repair.



Lake Appliance Repair will offer extended services to residents living within both Rancho Cordova zip codes, 95670 and 95472. Their services encompass the full spectrum of residential appliance repair including refrigerators, ovens, stoves, cooktops, dishwashers, washer, dryers, and all other major household appliances. In addition, from their appliance parts store, they offer parts delivery within Rancho Cordova—Lake Appliance Repair’s Rancho Cordova technician will deliver the part to the patron’s doorstep. “We found that some clients prefer to replace simple parts themselves, so we decided to offer parts delivery. This is helpful to our clients with busy schedules; plus, they don’t have to wait for snail mail delivery and cost,” say Lake Appliance’s Senior Rancho Cordova appliance repair technician.



Lake Appliance Repair will also extend their 90 day labor warranty and 1 year parts warranty for all parts installed by them to their Rancho Cordova client base. The labor and parts warranty is designed to ensure that their customers are satisfied with the repair service. “We guarantee our labor. The comfort of a warranty ensures that clients know that we intend to get their appliance up and running; they won’t pay for extra trips if there is a fault with the part or installation” says the Rancho Cordova appliance technician.



Lake Appliance Repair’s Rancho Cordova expansion is just the first of many projected expansions the company expects to see in 2013. Although they haven’t announced where the expansions are expected to take place, the company reports at least three anticipated openings in May.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the Sacramento region since 2004. Lake Appliances services all major household appliances including refrigerators, stoves, ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and more. Every Lake Appliance Service Truck is fully stocked with over 1,000 parts, which greatly reduces repair time. The company also sales parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



