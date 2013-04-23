Lake Appliance Repair Named Daewoo Appliance Authorized Service Center

Orangevale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, a leading Sacramento area appliance repair company, announced today that they have been named as an authorized service center for the Daewoo Electronics appliance brand. Under this agreement, Lake Appliance will be offering certified Daewoo appliance repair for all Daewoo appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, freezers, and icemakers. In addition, they will be providing warranty work, parts sales, and appliance repair support for all Daewoo home appliance products.



“Lake Appliance Repair is pleased to be able to provide our customers with authorized service for Daewoo Appliances,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. To date, there are less than 10 authorized Daewoo service centers in the Northern California region; as such, Lake Appliance will be filling the large need for qualified Daewoo service technicians. In recent years, the Daewoo has become increasingly popular in the United States, with major retailers such as Walmart, Fry’s Electronics, Lowes, Costco, and Best Buy carrying the product line. Daewoo is the third largest electronics firm in South Korea, with operations on most continents including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.



Although the brand is sold widely by many retailers, consumers may find the need for repair services sooner than later. According to multiple reports by the ConsumerReports.org, the Daewoo Electronics appliance line ranks relatively low when compared to other leading products such as GE, LG, and Whirlpool. The Daewoo electric washer, for example, scored in the bottom 25% for overall machine performance. Although these lower scores may indicate a lower satisfaction in use, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the product will require repair any sooner. If you’re noticing issues with your Daewoo product, contact a Daewoo certified repair center, such as Lake Appliance Repair, for consultation and a free quote. “Frequently, the fix is inexpensive and small,” says Lake Appliance’s certified Daewoo technician.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the Sacramento region since 2004. Lake Appliances services all Daewoo household appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Service truck is stocked with Daewoo appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sales parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



