Lake Appliance Repair Nominated for Best of Elk Grove Competition

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, an Elk Grove Appliance Repair company, announced today that they have been nominated for the Best of Elk Grove's Appliance Services category. The Best of Elk Grove competition was created to recognize the contributions Elk Grove small businesses make to the community. The competition begins each year in June, and ends in August with a dinner party. All proceeds from the dinner party are donated to the P.R.O.M.I.S.E. Network Non-profit. This is Lake Appliance Repair’s first year participating in the event.



The Best of Elk Grove competition was originally founded in 2009 in partnership with the P.R.O.M.I.S.E. Network Non-profit. According to the organization’s website, the P.R.O.M.I.S.E. Network’s mission “is to grow healthy communities by assisting in the development of new businesses and supporting [the] community through worthy causes.” Lake Appliance Repair owner and senior technician, Scott McConnell, says, “The P.R.O.M.I.S.E. Network is a great organization designed to support local businesses. We are really excited to be a part of their competition, and we look forward to supporting the growth of Elk Grove local businesses.”



To vote in the competition, participants must register at www.ElkGroveOnline.com. Once registered, voters can choose their favorite local businesses from hundreds of categories including Shopping & Services and Local Bloggers.



The Best of Elk Grove 2012 competition only featured one company in the Best of Elk Grove Appliance Services category, making the 2013 competition a little tougher for last year’s winner. “We plan to give last year’s winner some healthy competition,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. “We’ve been providing appliance repair in Elk Grove since 2004, so we were really excited to be nominated for the Best of Elk Grove competition. We are a local company, and we are happy to see our name among the nominated.” The 2009 to 2011 competitions featured large chain retailers such as Sears and Lowe's, so the inclusion of more local businesses among the ballot this year is a step closer to promoting small businesses in the Elk Grove area.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is a factory-trained and authorized appliance repair service provider for most major appliance brands. The company repairs the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly improves their ability to complete a service call during the first trip. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



