Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, the leading Sacramento area appliance repair company, received 9th place in the 2013 KCRA 3 Sacramento A-List Homewares category. KCRA conducted an online poll inviting the public to vote for the best companies in Sacramento. The "Best of Sacramento KCRA 3 A-List" annual competition had over 10,000 nominated businesses represented in over a dozen categories including Arts and Entertainment, Beauty, Cheap Eats, Fashion, Great Meals, Health and Fitness, Nightlife, Shopping, Specialty Food and Drink, Pets, Local Flavor, and Weddings. With over 310,000 casted votes, the competition was fierce this year.



“We are honored to place in the top 10, especially since we provide a service rather than a product. To us, that speaks volumes about the quality of our technicians and staff,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. Competing with companies such as IKEA, Hollywood Hardware, and Arezzo Lighting, Lake Appliance Repair Sacramento stood out as the only appliance repair service provider in the entire competition. In fact, of the 31 Houseware category nominees, Lake Appliance Repair was the only company that does not sell a home improvement product. This was the company’s first year placing in the “Housewares” category.



The K CRA 3 Sacramento A-List was initially curated by the television station, but has since developed into a large, user-generated list. Since its debut in 2007, the A-List has grown more than 5 times its original size. The 2007 Sacramento A-List competition only featured 1,864 nominees with merely 775 voters. Every year, KCRA 3 asks viewers to vote for their favorite businesses, submit testimonials, and nominate businesses that are not already on the list.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the entire Sacramento Region. They provide Appliance Repair Elk Grove, Sacramento, Stockton, and beyond. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



