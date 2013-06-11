Lake Appliance Repair Receives Better Than Industry Standard for Service Recall Rates

Orangevale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, the Sacramento Region’s premier appliance repair company, received better than the industry standard for service recall rates from American Home Shield. American Home Shield is a leader in home warranty protection plans. According to American Home Shield’s reporting, the average market appliance repair recall rate is 13%; Lake Appliance Repair Sacramento exceeded the industry standard by achieving a 5% recall rate. In the appliance repair industry, a recall takes place when the appliance repair company has to return to a completed service call for additional diagnosis and repair.



“As part of our customer service guarantee, we work hard to complete the job right the first time, often in a single trip,” says Scott McConnell, owner and senior technician at Lake Appliance Repair. An appliance repair recall can occur for any number of reasons, such as faulty parts, misdiagnosis, or technical problems not addressed during the initial appointment. Appliance repair recalls are not always the fault of the technician, but can be the result of faults in the electronic systems or normal follow-up requirements.



Lake Appliance Repair also received a high score in the Cycle Time category. American Home Shield requires all repair appointments to be set within 24 hours of the dispatch and all service calls to be completed within 96 hours. Lake Appliance Repair is able to achieve that goal 86% of the time. “Our goal as a company is to have all appointments scheduled within two hours of receiving the dispatch, and we routinely complete service requests within 48 hours,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. According to Krystle, Lake Appliance Repair strives to provide same day or next day repair on all appliance types whenever possible. “When your home appliance stops working, you don’t have days or weeks to wait for it to be repaired, that’s why we make every possible attempt to provide service within 48 hours.”



Lake Appliance Repair is a preferred contractor for the American Home Shield Sacramento area market. They serve multiple Sacramento areas from appliance repair Roseville to appliance repair Stockton. Their commitment to providing excellent customer service for American Home Shield extends to customers without warranties as well. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair’s services, visit their website at LakeApplianceRepair.com.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the entire Sacramento Region. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, stoves, ovens, ranges, washers, dryers, freezers, and ice makers. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



