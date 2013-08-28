Lake Charles Dumpster Rental Says Keeping City Clean Needs Cooperation of Both Residents and Dumpster Companies

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- A backyard or a neighborhood strewn with neglected garbage is never a welcome sight. The first step to making a place look good is keeping it clean. No amount of architectural beauty or trees and flowers planted can make a place look good if it is left unkempt and filled with junk. Lake Charles recently received a lot of criticism from residents that the municipal is not making enough effort to keep the place clean.



In light of the recent criticism, Lake Charles Dumpster Rental has stepped in to make the place cleaner and a better place to look at and live in. The company has announced a new discount policy as well as the new instant service delivery policy. Through this the Dumpster Rental hopes to efficiently collect all clutters and waste that is mostly neglected by residents of Lake Charles.



In a recent interview by the Lake Charles local newspaper, the Chairman of the Lake Charles dumpster rental has revealed that the problem lies in the fact that most dumpster service Companies fail to deliver their service at the right time. Most locals of Lake Charles complain that the dumpster truck companies arrive only days or even weeks after making the call. The neglected junk lying right outside the yard or the roadside makes the place unpleasant to look at. It makes it look like the residents do not take care of their garbage while the real blame lies on the dumpster truck companies. The Chairman thus appealed to all dumpster truck companies to be prompt in their service in order to reduce the amount of mounting garbage around the place.



Keeping the city clean needs the effort of both the residents and the dumpster truck companies. Both groups should cooperate and work hand in hand to keep city a beautiful place to live in. To get further information on Lake Charles dumpster rental please go to http://www.kerneli.org/dumpster/la/dumpster-rental-in-lake-charles-la/



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Kerneli dumpster rental is one way stop for every kind of garbage disposal system. This service use all modern technologies and methods of garbage disposal in the most eco friendly manner. The service is easily accessible and cheap than any regular garbage disposal.



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