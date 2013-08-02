Lake in France Offers the Perfect Fishing Adventure

Blaudeix, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Pleasure Lake France, an established fishery in the La Creuse region, invites everyone to try carp and cat fishing in France. Equipment along with bait boats and shelters are available for hire so fishing ventures in the lake will be worry-free.



For rental of 170 British pounds per week are rods and bait reels, bait alarm sets, landing nets and unhooking mats, slings, and weighing scales. Also, baits ranging from flavoured bollies and carp pellets to jar tigernuts and peanuts may be requested for 95 British pounds.



The countryside area is 11 acres wide and can accommodate up to 7 anglers. With it being situated far from highways, it grants guests privacy which makes it a beautiful spot to have a tranquil nature getaway in as well as an ideal location for carp fishing.



France’s Pleasure Lake provides a treat for those interested in the outdoor pastime. Both novices and seasoned professionals to French angling are encouraged to check out the property. With the stock featuring 60-lb mirror carps, 200-lb catfish, and 65-lb mandarin catfish, a hobbyist will definitely enjoy.



The breathtaking lake is complete with facilities. There are double swims and a spare single and treble swim. Within walking distance from them are caravans. There is an end room which includes a flush toilet and a hot and cold shower. Outside is an enclosed shelter with kitchen equipment, a fridge, and a sink.



Come 2014, Pleasure Lake France has announced its new airport pickup promo. Guests may be privileged to free airport service from the Limoges station. It is advised that before the visit, booking will be made.



To pre-order and take advantage of special deals or to get more info on carp fishing in France, call them, or send an email to janerbaker1@aol.com, or visit Pleasure Lake France’s website at www.pleasurelakefrance.co.uk