Lake Mary Chiropractor Reveals Secret Info About Back Pain That Other Chiropractors Wouldn't Dare Reveal

First off, spinal manipulation which is what most chiropractors perform is generally considered safe, effective treatment for acute lower back pain which is the type of injury that results from possibly moving furniture or a sport related injury. Acute back pain is much more common than chronic back pain and usually last no more than six weeks depending on how severe the cause of pain was.



Research has also shown chiropractic care to be helpful in treating osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia through deep tissue massage. In addition, neck pain and headaches have also been cured with chiropractic care.



Now, some things that aren’t disclosed is that studies have not confirmed that sclerotherapy or prolotherapy is effective for pain relief, which is used by some chiropractors, osteopaths and medical doctors. Those therapies are used for chronic back pain which is the type of pain that may suddenly show up and last more than three months. These therapies involve injections in hopes of strengthening the ligaments in the back.



People who have inflammatory arthritis, spinal cord compression, osteoporosis, or who take blood-thinning medications should not undergo spinal manipulation immediately. If you suffer from spinal cord compression first ask the office if they utilize a spinal decompression machine which is the tool that should be performed or considered. In addition, patients with a history of cancer should first obtain clearance from their medical doctor before undergoing spinal manipulation.



All treatment is based on an accurate diagnosis of your back pain. Be sure to inform the chiropractor of your medical history, current medications and any surgical history. There are bad apples in every industry and some chiropractors do not take the proper pre-cautions when taking on new patients. To be safe, always inform your primary health care provider whenever you use chiropractic or other pain relief alternatives. In Dr. Roach’s chiropractic and medical center the belief is that all doctors should work together in aid of the patient.



About Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine

Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine is both a Medical and Chiropractic office located in Altamonte Springs, FL and also serves the Lake Mary, Winter Park, Maitland and Orlando areas. We focus on pain relief and eliminating your pain causes. We also specialize in car accident and personal injury cases.



