Lake Mary Now One of the Best US Real Estate Markets

The Lake Mary real estate market has slowly started to recover from the housing crisis and more people are buying homes in the area as they realize how desirable it is to live there. According to CNN Money, the suburban community is the best place to live in Florida as of 2011, with average job growth for the ten years from 2000 to 2010 of 10.3% and a median family income of $91,994. The top employers in the area include big corporations such as Convergys, Wells Fargo and AIG. Also helping to make the suburban community a desirable place to live is the abundance of schools in the area. Lake Mary can boast of seven public and five private schools as well as a technical institute and a state college. The city is also within easy access of some of Florida's most popular attractions, including Disney World and Universal Studios, as well as a range of prime nightspots and fine dining restaurants.



Lake Mary FL real estate has become some of the most desirable in the state since many tech companies are creating new jobs in the area. Verizon announced in February that it was building a finance center in the area that would create 750 high-paying jobs by 2016, with 300 of them available by end-2014. In addition, the software firm Digital Risk announced in late-March that it would create some 600 new ‘mortgage-related’ positions in Lake Mary that will pay at least $45,000 annually.



Hence, homes for sale in Lake Mary FL have become extremely desirable as well as fetching higher prices. The variety of real estate available in the community ranges from luxury condominiums to affordable apartments. People considering a move to the area should contact local real estate agents to find out what homes are available within their price range.