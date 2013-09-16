Lake Mary Starts Developing; Hyler and Iglesias Makes Home Scouting in Area Easy

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Lake Mary, FL is one of the anticipated locations in the state when it comes to real estate due to its lush sceneries and thriving commercial industries. As the economy starts to boom and housing developments are gathering more attention from consumers, Hyler and Iglesias Realty makes it possible for homebuyers to find their dream houses in the heart of Lake Mary.



Lake Mary Real Estate is one of the featured properties in the August 2007 Money magazine issue as the 4th most ideal place to live, and is the CNN Money’s best place to live in Florida in 2011. Currently home to 15000 residents, Lake Mary FL Real Estate is currently one of the best investments a new homeowner can make, thanks to the increased commercial attention in this area and new developments available.



The locations of Lake Mary Homes For Sale are ideal because the city provides the suburban residence that homeowners have come to love over the years in the state, which makes it a choice spot for people who would love to retire in a suburban city with lush golf courses and quiet neighborhoods. However, residents nowadays are a mix of the young and the prime-aged, as more people look forward to buying Homes For Sale In Lake Mary FL to take advantage of its booming local economy.



The housing developments are strategically located near world-famous attractions, such as the Disney World and Universal Studios, which provides entertainment. The area has also started to accommodate several commercial developments in the past few years, and would-be residents are welcome to live in the home of their choice, be it a commercial high-rise condominium unit, or a comfortable three-bedroom house. Whatever the choice is, residents are treated to new local amenities available, such as restaurants, spas, groceries, and schools.



For more information about Lake Mary real estate, you may contact Hyler and Iglesias Realty at



Hyler & Iglesias Realty

872 Blairmont Lane

Lake Mary, FL 32746