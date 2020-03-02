Lake Powell Boat Rental Company Expands Boat Offerings

Page, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- A Lake Powell boat and PWC rental company is expanding its offerings by adding several new Chaparral sport tow boats.



Customer requests and growth over the years led to the decision to add the new boat to the Renegade Boat Rentals Lake Powell fleet. Troy Martin said as the lake continues to bring more and more visitors to the area, more boats and PWCs will be added.



"This is all about customer service and making sure people our customers have the best experience possible," Mr. Martin said. "Lake Powell is a major economic engine for the area. If our region wants this to continue, we all have to work to expand and improve what we offer at the lake."



Renegade Boat Rentals has a variety of rentals available to the public. The offerings range from luxury pontoon boats, which are suitable for parties, down to personal water craft for scooting around the lake and exploring the canyons. Mr. Martin said everything he's added came about from customer requests.



"If you are in business around Lake Powell, listen to the people who do business with you. They will tell you what they want when they come to the lake. If you can supply that at a competitive price and listen to the customer, you'll stay in business," he said. "Lake Powell is becoming more popular each year, especially as the water level rises.



More than three million people visit Lake Powell every year. More importantly, the average stay is 4.5 days. A multi-day stay means the visitors are spending a lot of money on lodging, food and activities, Mr. Martin said.



"Are there opportunities for more business? Certainly. The visitor count is going up every year. More people means a greater demand for goods and services. We choose to provide boats and we'll be adding more in the future. The demand is there," he said. "People who come to rent boats; need food, drinks, fishing gear, sunscreen, hats and more. There's an opportunity waiting for someone."



