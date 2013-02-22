Lake Travis and Briarcliff Real Estate Agent, Christine Prater, Launches YouTube Video Channel

Briarcliff, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Texas REALTOR® Christine Prater announces the launch of her new YouTube video channel. This ever-evolving online video collection will showcase Christine’s home listings and offer special information about her favorite areas of Austin.



Prater’s video channel specifically features videos of the Lake Travis area and the Briarcliff community, as well as a video for Aubrey Homes, a highly respected custom home builder located in the Austin, Texas area.



The new video channel currently features three key videos. The first video features the growing community of Briarcliff, where buyers can find homes in the gorgeous Hill Country area near Lake Travis, all just minutes from Austin. Briarcliff amenities include Lake Travis access, Willie Nelson’s Cut-N-Putt Golf Course, running trails, parks, and tennis. Briarcliff property owners enjoy lake access through the neighborhood ramp as well as the Briarcliff Marina, which offers slip rentals, boat rentals, and a full service store and gas station. Rolling hills and expansive views are the backdrop for the charming homes featured in her video, and the breathtaking scenery and fabulous amenities are highlighted as well. View Christine’s featured Briarcliff video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzbN5M6qRCQ



A second video, Lake Travis Living, showcases the perks of Living Lake Travis! Young working families, retirees, and second-home weekenders alike all enjoy the area’s breathtaking beauty and recreational activities. Area residents talk about the advantages of living near dozens of golf courses, lakeside restaurants, the Hill Country Galleria, Lakeway Medical Center, and a highly rated Lake Travis ISD. If you are looking for a friendly, low-key place to live, with lots to do, you will enjoy this video. View it here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8PJpA97r0E



The third video in this series features local custom builder, Aubrey Homes. This video provides a photographic tour through several Hill Country Craftsman designs recently built by the respected homebuilder. Since Austin is all about character, this video offers those interested in the Lake Travis area more information on building an affordable custom home that perfectly matches the needs AND character of each buyer. Those looking for a builder who has an eye for design, a distinction for detail simply will enjoy seeing Aubrey Homes’ distinct character and charm. Please enjoy the virtual walk-thru of their latest projects here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjzlbsTRJaw



To see all these videos and view Christine Prater’s channel, visit www.youtube.com/user/christinepratervids .



To learn more about Christine visit her site at: http://www.christineprater.com/ or see her listings here: http://www.christineprater.com/mylistings.html



About Christine Prater

Christine Prater has been a full-time real estate agent with Moreland Properties for nearly a decade. She has ranked within the Top 3 Producing Agents in the Lake Travis Office for the past several years. Christine has an extensive background in marketing for upscale developers. She applies this knowledge of Austin and outlying communities to help anyone looking for real estate in this area.



