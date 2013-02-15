Lake Worth Plumbing Services Provider, Hardenburgh Plumbing Offers 10% Discount for Senior Citizens

Green Acres, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- A renowned Lake Worth plumbing service provider, Hardenburgh Plumbing is offering a 10% discount to its senior citizen customers. The team of efficient Plumbers in Lake Worth who belong to this company often place special discounts on the various services they provide.



Hardenburgh Plumbing encourages its clients to take advantage of the emergency plumbing service that the company provides. They assure clients that the service they provide meets the top quality standards of the industry.



Talking about the Lake Worth plumbing services, a representative of the company says, “Fully licensed and insured, Hardenburgh Plumbing is your number one choice for all residential, commercial and industrial plumbing services in the Lake Worth area. We pride ourselves on our commitment to 100% customer satisfaction at all times, offering fast and dependable service 24 hours, 7 days a week. Providing complete plumbing services including remodeling, sewer and drain cleaning, new construction, stoppages and more, we can fix your plumbing emergency when no one else can.”



With the help of Hardenburgh Plumbing, one can easily find a Plumber in Lake Worth and enjoy the best plumbing service in Lake Worth. In addition to offering services in Lake Worth, the company also covers areas such as Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Lantana and Loxahatchee.



The Green Acres FL based company also encourages its clients to hire a Boco Rotan Plumber as it provides effectual plumbing services in Boco Rotan. The owner of the company, Ted Hardenburgh is a successful and professional plumber who has years of experience in this field.



About Hardenburgh Plumbing

Hardenburgh Plumbing is a Palm Beach Plumber serving South Florida since 1989. They provide plumbing and well drilling services to residents and businesses in and around West Palm Beach. Hardenburgh Plumbing is set up to handle both residential and commercial projects. If you are looking for the best plumbing company and plumbers in West Palm Beach then you can rely on them to get the job done right the first time.



Contact Detail:

Hardenburgh Plumbing

3565 S Jog Rd

GreenAcres, FL 33467

Website: http://hardenburghplumbing.com