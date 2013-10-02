LakeCountryOutfitters.com Announces an Addition to Their Product Line Which Adds Bedding and Throws

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Already offering a diverse selection of outdoor gear for hikers, campers, hunters and anyone with a love for the outdoors, adding a line of wool blankets and throws for home or cabin was a natural fit. “When it was time to look for new items to add to our store, we found a hidden treasure right here in Minnesota,” said Joe Bergquist of LakeCountryOutfitters.com. “Their company values mirror those of our own, the quality of their products are superior and you just can't find a better woven item anywhere else. We're genuinely excited to be able to offer their products to our customers.”



Faribault Woolen Mill Company prides itself on manufacturing each item to the same quality standards that existed when they were founded in 1865. Much of the same machinery used over a century ago is still used today to weave pieces that are handed down from generation to generation making them family heirlooms.



Available now at LakeCountyOutfitters.com are classic pieces such as the Pure & Simple Wool Blanket, which was first introduced in the 1950's and has been a best seller for Faribault ever since. For those looking for something more classic, there is a selection of plaid fringe wood throws that are a recognized symbol of warmth and comfort.



“With fall almost here and the holiday shopping season right around the corner, we're sure the new line of wool items from Faribault is going to be well received,” says Bergquist. “We're all looking for a warm blanket to curl up with on a cold night and there's simply none better these – and they make a great gift!”



To see the new line of woven wool products from Faribault, visit LakeCountyOutfitters.com online at http://www.lakecountyoutfitters.com and take advantage of free shipping on all orders.