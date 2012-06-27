Lakeland Leather Becomes the Leading Leather Goods Retailer in the UK

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Leather clothing and accessories have been around for thousands of years. Today, leather clothing is worn by men and women in any season. As one of the world’s toughest clothing materials, leather is appropriate for a number of different fashion styles and trends.



At LakelandLeather.co.uk, leather comes in all shapes and sizes. The website features a wide variety of leather clothing and accessories, including handbags from designer brands and outfits for both men and women.



Lakeland has a long and storied history in the United Kingdom. Its first shop opened in Ambleside during the 1960s, and since then, the company has expanded to twenty-three retail locations throughout the country. Lakeland Leather continues to expand with the launch of LakelandLeather.co.uk. The business has brought its reputation for high levels of customer service to their website, giving consumers the opportunity to talk to a sales advisor at any point of the web browsing process.



LakelandLeather.co.uk is more than just a leather retailer. The company also designs and manufactures many of its own pieces. While almost all of the website’s leather bags and purses feature the names of high-end designers, most of the leather clothing is manufactured by Lakeland itself.



Lakeland’s line of women’s leather products includes sheepskin jackets and leather handbags, as well as gloves, slippers and boots. Several different colours are available, including black, brown, camel, and natural. With the click of a button, website visitors can also sort through leather products based on price.



Meanwhile, Lakeland’s selection of men’s clothing features sheepskin leather jackets in a similar range of colours and prices. There are also a number of leather luggage pieces and leather brief cases available, as well as slippers, boots, gloves and hats. From distinctive Outback leather hats to warm sheepskin gloves, LakelandLeather.co.uk has an extensive range that it believes is both classic and fashionable.



For customers seeking premium leather clothing, Lakeland also features a selection of designer leather brands like Kipling, Fiorelli, and Rowallan. These fashion designers have crafted a wide range of handbags and purses.



LakelandLeather.co.uk periodically offers special offers on its merchandise. Their website features an ‘Offers’ section in the top menu from which budget-minded consumers can choose discounted leather clothing and accessories. Discounts can be found on both designer leather accessories and Lakeland’s own clothing pieces.



About LakelandLeather.co.uk

LakelandLeather.co.uk provides a wide range of leather clothing and accessories to customers in the United Kingdom. The website’s leather products come in a variety of styles for both men and women, and discounts are available on select brands. For more information, visit: http://www.lakelandleather.co.uk/