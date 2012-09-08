Lakeport California Is a Treasure for Fall Wine Tasting

Lakeport, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- Sitting on the Western edge of Clearlake is the quaint small city of Lakeport. At an elevation of 1355 feet, and the population around 4,753 at the 2010 census, it’s a town with many historic old buildings. Close enough for a short trip to the Calistoga mud baths; it sits in the middle of prime grape growing soil and weather conditions. It’s the perfect kind of place to get away from the rush of modern life, and relax. Enjoy the plentiful sunshine in September and October, before the November rains come, and discover the amazing high quality wines grown in the area.



It seam’s winemakers have discovered the bounty of Lake County's agriculturally rich valley, which surrounds ancient Clear Lake and the rocky red volcanic soil around Mt. Konocti. These soils, in conjunction with warm days and cool evenings have created an ideal environment for quality grape production. Lake County, with its lovely rolling hills, forested mountains and dramatic Clear Lake, now has over 25 wineries open to the public.



As an alternative vacation spot, Lakeport California offers; hunting, kayaking, mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, and boating are some types of recreation that can be enjoyed.



Once a tourists books a place to stay one of the fun things to do is visit a tasting room at no cost with the CWA Taste for Free Wine Maps. Visitors have a unique wine experience when they check out Six Sigma Ranch and Vineyards just outside of Middletown and taste their estate grown Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and their flagship Trempranillo. For an adventure call ahead for The Pinzagauer Tour that takes visitors deep into the 3400-acre ranch on their rugged Austrian Army troop carrier.



