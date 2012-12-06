Lakeshore Technical College Partners with Scientific Management Techniques to Deliver Industrial Skills Solutions

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Unique programs improve manufacturing employment and performance by delivering the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



Lakeshore Technical College (LTC), serving four counties in eastern Wisconsin, has partnered with industrial skills solutions provider Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), http://www.scientific-management.com, to address and help solve the manufacturing skills shortage impacting local industrial performance. Shortages in skilled production workers are already taking their toll on manufacturer’s ability to expand operations, drive innovation, and improve productivity.



The skills gap problem is especially acute in Wisconsin. By 2018, the manufacturing worker shortage will reach a critical stage as Wisconsin must fill 925,000 jobs, many of them in the skilled trade area, due to growth and baby boomer retirements. LTC has been providing a skilled, diverse and flexible workforce to their local communities for 100 years. “Local manufacturers look to LTC for innovative skills solutions that will help drive performance in their facility,” says Dr. Michael Lanser, LTC President. “SMT’s industrial skills training curriculum and hands-on industrial skills assessment programs have been driving industrial performance globally for four decades. We are excited to partner with SMT and deliver these proven manufacturing skills solutions for manufacturers in our communities.”



SMT’s hands-on industrial skills curriculum teaches and trains critical skill sets required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility. With highly effective industrial skills curriculum that is 100% demand driven, built by and for industrial operations professionals, SMT has trained LTC staff to deliver a program incorporating over 200 hands-on training aids. Students train on the same tools, components, and systems they will encounter on the manufacturing floor.



LTC also has deployed SMT's industrial skills assessment program. The assessment "machines" and hands-on assessment protocols identify and quantify the skills required to operate an industrial facility; namely mechanical skills, electrical skills, PLC skills, and CNC skills. With SMT’s assessment metrics, scores on the assessments have been shown to correlate to future success in these skill areas. This enables employers to predict success with confidence and make personnel decisions after identifying skills thus avoiding misplaced training costs. The program lowers the risk and cost of hiring.



Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in industrial skills assessments and industrial skills training. SMT’s manufacturing skill solutions are currently deployed in thirty-one countries. The skills training curriculum trains to the critical skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot an industrial facility. Their hands-on manufacturing skills assessment machines and assessment protocols are used in the hiring process to identify and measure industrial skills; Mechanical, Electrical, PLC, and CNC skills. Many organizations assess their incumbent workforce and deliver targeted training based on the assessment data.



