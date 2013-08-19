Lakeway Smiles Now Offers Implant Surgery Procedures for Dental Patients

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Dentistry is both art and medical science, and straddles a line between cosmetic and medical, as healthy teeth and gums are essential for life but also a valuable aesthetic commodity. As a result, dental practitioners have to amass a wide variety of skills in both practical and cosmetic dentistry. Austin cosmetic dentistry expert Dr Tejas Patel of Lakeway Smiles has shown his commitment to offering his patients the best treatment options by completing a course in implant dentistry with specialist Dr. Virgil Mongalo.



Travelling to the Dominican Republic to train in these advanced techniques, Dr Patel now has the ability to perform immediate dental implants, replacing lost teeth with new artificial teeth that will sit comfortably into the gum root. This practice is superior to the use of dentures in both look and comfort for patients requiring single tooth replacement.



Dr. Patel is also qualified to perform multiple dental implants, intra crestal sinus lifts, bone grafting surgeries and advanced implant surgeries that may be required in more serious cases, including facial reconstructions following assaults or accidents. Austin dental implants have never yet been so advanced, making Dr. Patel the man to visit when in need of such surgeries.



A spokesperson for Lakeway Smiles explained, “Our website contains a plethora of information for individuals to find out more about dental implants and whether they might be the right choice for patients with certain conditions. The information describes the requirements Dr. Patel will be looking for in order to determine suitability and the range of different treatment options now available, including mini dental implants which are an inexpensive alternative for those already using dentures.”



About Lakeway Smiles

Lakeway Smiles is the dental practice of Dr Tejas Patel, and is one of the premier dental practices in Lakeway and Austin, Tx. At the offices they are passionate about what they do and are excited to give people the care they need and deserve. They offer excellent skills and knowledge in all aspects of dentistry, and make it easy to do business with them by striving strive to exceed patients’ expectations. They offer different types of cosmetic and general dental procedures, which are tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit: http://www.lakewaysmiles.com/