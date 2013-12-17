Lakota Cash Publishes FAQ to Shed Light on the Issues Facing the Financially Challenged

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Payday loans can be a controversial method of money lending that allows individuals to take out low value, short term loans to cover emergencies and gaps in finances. Many payday loan providers are sharks with unscrupulous practices, and it can be difficult for individuals to tell the difference between these and reliable providers. Lakota Cash is a payday loan provider that has lenders compete for the business of their clients to give customers the lowest rate possible, and has published an FAQ on their website to explain the finer details of loans in order to be as transparent with customers as possible.



The FAQ addresses key issues such as the lowest and highest amounts of cash that can be found in a payday loan, the details of eligibility to use the Lakota Cash payday loan service, the details of how a loan is processed and the means by which to apply for a loan. This aims to cover all the basic information so no one feels intimidated by the process, and everyone knows what they are entering into.



The website then makes it easy to apply- users simply select an amount from a drop down menu and enter their email address, zipcode and name to be contacted with a quote from Lakota Cash.



A spokesperson for Lakota Cash explained, “The FAQ is a way for us as a company to save time and resources answering questions that come up every time someone makes an enquiry with us, but more than that, it’s way for individuals to begin to understand that their financial needs are not unique to them and is not a failure of them as an individual. It is a problem affecting millions of people every day, and we aim to solve that problem with the most competitive possible offer for as many of those people as we can, as long as a payday loan is the right solution.”



About Lakota Cash

Lakota Cash has forged partnerships with lending companies and provide their clients with comprehensive details about the conditions and terms of the loans before the final processing and loan acceptance. If individuals need extra cash to survive until the next payday or need money for emergency expenses, it is recommended consumers visit Lakota Cash to get a loan quickly, at a good rate and with the minimum of fuss. For more information, please visit: http://lakotacash.tv/