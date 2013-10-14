Lam & Maloles, LLC Announce Client Appreciation Event at New Location

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Lam & Maloles, LLC is pleased to announce that they will be co-hosting a client appreciation event on October 10, 2013 at their new office located in Center City, Philadelphia. Partners and Co-founders, Jeanna L. Lam, Esquire and Kathleen A. Maloles, Esquire are estate planning attorneys in Philadelphia who will lead a question and answer panel for guests of the event. For those ready to plan the distribution of assets in the event of death and incapacity, Lam & Maloles, LLC will ensure their clients’ estates are handled in a professional manner and that no questions are left unanswered. Attorneys Lam and Maloles will bring to their clients’ attention that not only does a will state whom the tangible and intangible assets of the client will pass to in the event of death, it also gives them the right to decide the next guardian for underage children and also appoint an executor.



The attorneys at Lam & Maloles will speak about how beneficial it is to set up a will as soon as possible in case of an accident or health problems that may arise unexpectedly. There is never a right time to plan, but most people will not want state law to dictate how to distribute their property. This could have a whirlwind effect on extended family, as a Judge can decide who is responsible for children if both parents are gone and which family members receive property.



Whether an individual’s estate calls for simple or complex wills in Pennsylvania, Lam & Maloles, LLC will walk their clients through every step of the process to make sure they are completely satisfied with their decisions. Simple wills enable clients to plan for the distribution of property and name beneficiaries to the estate. Simple wills are created for individuals that simply wish to pass on their property and valuables to parties they wish to inherit their property. On the other hand, complex wills may involve planning for the passing of a business to the next generation, trust funds, or may contain language intended to minimize death taxes owed by an estate, etc.



Along with their estate planning services, the attorneys at Lam & Maloles, LLC will assist their clients with implementing beneficiary designations in accordance with their new estate plans.



To receive a free initial consultation or talk with the attorneys about estate planning needs, please call 800-564-3872 today.



About Lam & Maloles, LLC

Lam & Maloles, LLC was founded on the principle that clients should have access to quality legal representation. They believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. The trusts and estates attorneys at Lam & Maloles are passionate about what they do and they take tremendous pride in providing client-centric, value-driven legal services to their clients.



To learn more information about Lam & Maloles, LLC please visit http://www.lmlawllc.com/.