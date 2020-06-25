Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Some of the key facts of the report
- The total prevalent population of LEMS in the 7MM was 5,977 in 2017.
- The prevalence of LEMS in the United States was 3,255
- Males are more affected by the disease as compared to females in the US in 2017 with 1,258 cases in males, whereas 720 cases for females.
Key benefits of the report
1. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the LEMS epidemiology and LEMS market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. LEMS market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the LEMS market.
"LEMS therapeutic market in 7MM was USD 59.43 million in 2017."
Currently, there is no cure for the disease LEMS treatment is mainly symptomatic. This includes 3, 4-diaminopyridine phosphate (DAP), which is usually well-tolerated and effective. In some patients, the combination of pyridostigmine with 3, 4-DAP has been suggested to have an additional positive effect. If symptomatic treatment is insufficient, immunosuppressive therapy with prednisone, alone or in combination with azathioprine, can achieve long-term control of the disorder.
Plasmapheresis and high dose administration of intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIGs) have a short effect. An effective treatment against any tumour present is mandatory, both to control the tumour and to improve the clinical symptoms of LEMS.
One-half of the patients suffering from LEMS have an idiopathic form, the other half a tumour-associated form of the disease. In general, LEMS responds well to symptomatic and immunosuppressive treatments.
So far, there are only two FDA approved the medication for LEMS, i.e., Firdapse and Ruzurgi. The FDA's approval of Firdapse is a potentially transformative milestone in the lives of patients in the US suffering from LEMS, as it now gives adult LEMS patients access to a new first-in-class-therapy.
Firdapse is approved in the US and the European Union for patients with LEMS. After the approval of Firdapse, Ruzurgi is the second drug to be approved in the US for the treatment of LEMS and first approved the medication for the Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome treatment in patients six years to less than 17 years of age. Despite being a potential therapy in the treatment, a lawsuit has been filed by Catalyst Pharma against the US FDA and several related parties challenging the recent approval of an NDA and related drug labelling for Ruzurgi for the treatment of LEMS in pediatric patients.
Drugs covered in the report:-
Marketed Drugs
1. Ruzurgi
2. Firdapse
And many others
The key players in LEMS market are:
1. Jacobus Pharmaceutical
2. Catalyst Pharmaceutical
And many others
