New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest study, titled 'Global Laminate Flooring Market,' sheds light on the crucial aspects of the global Laminate Flooring market. The report aims to help readers accurately estimate the global market growth rate over the forecast period (2019-2027). Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Laminate Flooring market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth.



Laminate flooring is highly used in the commercial sector, followed by the residential sector because of its cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and the capability of withstanding high traffic. With the demand for laminate flooring from five-star hotels, showrooms, corporate offices increasing, the demand for laminate flooring in the commercial sector has increased remarkably.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Laminate Flooring business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Laminate Flooring market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, CLASSEN Group, Tarkett, Power Dekor, Armstrong, Kastamonu Entegre, Kronoflooring, Homenice, Formica Group, Nature, Samling Group, Mannington Mills, Egger, Swiss Krono Group, An Xin, Alsafloor SA, Der International Flooring, Kaindl Flooring, Meisterwerke, Range Gunilla Flooring, Shiyou Timber, Hamberger Industriewerke, Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd, Shengda, and Faus Group



Laminate Flooring Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



Thin laminate



Thick Laminate



Laminate Flooring Market Segmentation, by Application Outlook:



Resident



Commercial

Highlights of the Table of Contents:



1. Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Laminate Flooring market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Laminate Flooring market size



2.2 Latest trends of the Laminate Flooring market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



3. Laminate Flooring Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global Laminate Flooring size by manufacturers



3.2 Global Laminate Flooring market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the Laminate Flooring market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



4. Laminate Flooring Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global Laminate Flooring Sales by Product



4.2 Global Laminate Flooring by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Laminate Flooring market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Laminate Flooring market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



