Laminate Flooring Now Champion Tile's Most Popular Hardwood Floor Alternative

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- With the number of flooring on the market, it can be confusing. Laminate flooring is a good alternative to hardwood.



“If your budget won’t stand hardwood flooring, then you might want to consider laminate instead. It’s fairly easy to install as well, provided you read and follow the instructions, and don’t cut corners,” pointed out Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



The main attraction to laminate flooring as an alternative to hardwood is cost, but also the wide variety of styles, designs and colors available. This means versatility in choices to match a home’s ambiance and theme. It is not unheard of for a do-it-yourselfer to hit a store on the weekend, haul home flooring and lay it that same weekend. “It isn’t difficult to install, as it snaps together with planks with tongues and grooves. It’s almost fail-proof, too, because the plank design let’s you install it fast and easy, without a whole lot of work,” said Dupre.



Just remember that laminate flooring has a laminate base, and that simply means it adds even more strength to the floor, stretching its longevity. Hardwood does not have the same durability as laminate, and for this reason, families with kids and pets love this as a reasonably priced alternative that suits their lifestyle. The big bonus comes when wiping it clean. If the laminate was good quality, there should be no issues cleaning it with a damp mop. Cheaper quality laminate does not always clean up well without leaving streaks.



“Not sure what to buy? Then approach your purchase by first choosing a light or dark finish, according to the room you are going to renovate. Then, check the pricing and work from there. Thankfully, laminate flooring comes in a wide variety of prices ranges to suit anyone’s budget. It’s also good idea to read the instructions on the outside of the box, just to make sure you have the materials you need to install the floor,” Dupre added.



Remember that to install laminate, the back of the plank either needs to already be padded or padding needs to be put down before installation. This helps the floor last longer and assists with insulation. Laminate is a great alternative for those on a budget, and they still get a great looking floor, when all is said and done.



