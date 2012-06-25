UK Flooring Direct Features Diverse Range of Flooring Products

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- With years of experience in the industry, UK Flooring Direct has prospered as a reputable flooring company, offering an eclectic range of products at competitive prices. Amongst the most popular floors, solid wood and engineered and laminate wood reign but as homeowners look to move towards a more eco friendly home, bamboo and cork flooring is expected to rise in sales.



In the current economic climate, many homeowners are looking for new ways to economise and invest in their homes. With the demand for new flooring on the rise, it is important that consumers have plenty of choice on the range of products available on the market.



UKFlooringDirect.co.uk features a diverse range of floors from solid wood to cork. Those looking for true natural beauty will choose solid wood for its knots and grain which make every floor unique. For those on a budget, however, laminate flooring has become the product of choice.



Its photographic top layer gives the illusion of a real wood floor without the hefty price tag. Available in a collection of styles and designs, customers have plenty of choice when it comes to replacing outdated floors.



For the eco friendly, cork and bamboo floors are in demand. Made from sustainable materials, both offer a greener alternative to other flooring options and are synonymous with green interiors.



Contrary to popular thought, both cork and bamboo can offer the same durability and water and thermal resistance to the usual flooring choices and thus are proving a popular choice as homeowners look to make their homes more eco friendly in an attempt to help save the planet.



