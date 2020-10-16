Laminated Busbar Market Estimated to Be $1,183 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The global laminated busbar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 1,183 million by 2025 from USD 861 million in 2020. Cost-efficiency and operational benefits of laminated busbars, demand for safe and secure electrical distribution systems, and focus on renewable energy are expected to drive the laminated busbar market during the forecast period.



The epoxy powder coating segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Laminated Busbar Market

The epoxy powder coating segment is expected to be the largest market for laminated busbars in 2020. Epoxy powder-coated laminated busbars have better mechanical strength, such as resistance against scratches, chipping, and fading as compared to other insulation material-coated laminated busbars. These properties are likely to drive the growth of this segment.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=211931233



Utilities is expected to be the largest segment in the Laminated Busbar Market

The utilities segment dominated the Laminated Busbar Market during the forecast period. A laminated busbar is a vital component in power generation plants and transmission & distribution substations, where it finds applications in distribution boards, switchgears, motor controls, and transformers. Utilities are investing in upgrading transmission & distribution networks to meet new-age demands and improve the efficiency of grid networks, thereby helping the Laminated Busbar Market to grow during the forecast period.



Europe: Expected to be the leading market for laminated busbars

Europe is expected to dominate the global Laminated Busbar Market from 2020 to 2025. Rising power demand, increasing investments in the energy sector, and growing construction activities in the region are likely to drive the demand for laminated busbars in Europe.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=211931233



The major players in the Laminated Busbar Market include Rogers (US), Amphenol (US), Mersen (France), Methode (US), and Sun.King Power Electronics (China).



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/laminated-busbar.asp