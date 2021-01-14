New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Laminating Adhesives Market Overview 2027:

The global Laminating Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2027. The laminating adhesives are applied to a number of industries for several purposes. They are mostly preferred over obsolete fasteners like bolts and nuts as the production is economic. Its utility is increasing in sectors like healthcare, automotive, packaging, and construction.



Market Drivers

The property to enhance a product's flexibility or rigidity, durability, lifetime, and its aesthetics, makes laminating adhesives a robust market in the present scenario. It gives assembly of material surfaces like film on film, foil on paper, and film on foil for intense flexible packaging. The production of laminations keeping health safety regulations in mind is being used in the beverage and food packaging.



The Laminating Adhesives Market report profiles the following leading companies:

The overall Laminating Adhesives Market is highly consolidated, where a select number of companies dominate the total Market share. There are several companies that are investing heavily in the research and development of Laminating Adhesives. Some of the key players in the 3M, Arkema (Bostik), Fujifilm Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dowdupont Inc., DIC Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Flint Group, and Weilburger Holding GmbH,, and among others.



These companies control a considerable portion of the total Laminating Adhesives Market share, thus limiting the number of newer entrants in the Laminating Adhesivessector.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Laminating AdhesivesMarket. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



The Laminating Adhesives Market report examines the tactical approaches undertaken by each leading players, including product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, which have been extensively reviewed.



Key regions covered in the Laminating Adhesives Market report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to account for CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The European Government has undertaken an integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) Directive in order to limit the utilization of harmful chemicals, which might have a negative effect on the growth of the laminating adhesives market. North America accounted for a market share of 21.6% in the year 2018. The growing demand for laminating adhesives due to their usage in a wide range of applications, including medical, manufacturing, and the construction industries is expected to fuel the market growth in the region.



Market Segmentation –

The global Laminating Adhesives Market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications, and leading regions. Based on applications, the global Laminating Adhesives Market is categorized into bakery & confectionery, foods & beverages, convenience & frozen foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. The global Laminating Adhesives Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



To better understand the opportunities in the global Laminating Adhesives Market report takes into account the opportunities and emerging sectors in the following key segments (Application):

Packaging

Industrial

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications



To better understand the opportunities in the global Laminating Adhesives Market report takes into account the opportunities and emerging sectors in the following key segments (Technology Type):

Solvent-Based

Solvent less

Water-Based

Others



The Laminating Adhesives Market report addresses the following questions:

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Laminating Adhesivesin the food industry?

What is the estimated growth rate of Laminating Adhesivesfor the forecast period from 2020 to 2027?

Which end-use industry is expected to have the highest demand for Laminating Adhesivesby the year 2027?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Laminating Adhesives?

Which are the leading regions for Laminating Adhesives Market players that are aiming to expand their product portfolio?



