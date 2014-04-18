Lamps-LightingHome.com Offers Special Discount to Celebrate Earth Day

Los Alamitos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Lamps-LightingHome.com has announced a special discount in partnership with Quoizel Lighting to celebrate the upcoming Earth Day. Featured items from the renowned lighting brand can be purchased at 10% discount through April.



Quoizel Lighting's Fusion of Nature and Modern Technology



Quoizel is an established and well-recognized manufacturer of different lighting fixtures for various sections of the home, for offices, and for outdoor use. Inspired by natural surroundings and various elements in nature, the company has come up with a collection of products that incorporate natural materials to make people feel closer to Mother Earth even when they are indoors or in the midst of an urban, modern setting. Varying types of glasses and stones combined with modern metalwork and the finest craftsmanship have resulted in beautiful lighting fixtures admired in the market.



Interested buyers can peruse the vast array of discounted Quoizel items on Lamps-LightingHome.com, ranging from a multitude of lamp posts in diverse shapes and sizes to an assortment of fascinating wall-mounted lights and lamp stands. These products are known to be durable and reliable while also providing a touch of stylishness in any venue.



As the public commemorates Earth Day this month, homeowners and interior designers can also show their appreciation for the environment by decorating living and work spaces with eco-friendly furniture and materials.



Beautiful and Efficient Lighting Fixtures for the Entire Home



About Lamps-LightingHome.com

Lamps-LightingHome.com is a distinguished online store that offers a wide range of beautiful and efficient lighting fixtures for the entire home. Shoppers can browse through wonderful selections of chandeliers, ceiling fans, floor lamps, kitchen and bathroom lights, outdoor lighting options, and more. The store also enables consumers to easily look through remarkable lighting alternatives by brand.



With its huge collection of lights primarily for the home and additional choices for establishments and workplaces, it has become a trustworthy name in the online distribution and retail of notable lighting fixture manufacturers.