Lamps Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The field of lighting is witnessing remarkable technological developments since the past few years, especially in the area of compact fluorescent lamps (CFL). Conventional incandescent lamps are replaced by CFL and LED (light emitting diode) lamps.LED lighting is experiencing a healthy growth due to its exceptional features like high energy efficiency, longer operational life, and weather resistant design. LED lighting applications are expected to witness significant growth with the highest market share in the near future.



CFLs are more efficient than the conventional incandescent lamps and offer discrete advantages like better light quality and longer operational life compared to incandescent lamps. Electricity consumption of CFLs is appreciably lower than incandescent lamps, and hence contributes in the fight against global warming.



Market Segmentation



Based on Products



- Fluorescent

- High Intensity Discharge

- Incandescent

- Halogen



Based on Type



- Buildings

- Consumer Products

- Motor Vehicles

- Outdoor Lighting



This research report analyzes different market segments and major geographies. This research report includes a complete analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model, and detailed profiles of top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major players in the lamps market are Advanced Lighting Technologies Incorporated, Chicago Miniature Lighting, Deposition Sciences, EiKO Limited, EYE Lighting International of North America, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Federal Signal Corporation, Fiat SpA, GE Lighting, General Electric Company, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Harrison Toshiba Lighting, Hella KGaA Hueck & Company, Iwasaki Electric Company Limited, JKL Components Corporation, LCD Lighting, Light Sources Incorporated, Lights of America Incorporated, National Cathode Corporation, OSRAM SYLVANIA, Panasonic Corporation, Peterson Corporation, Philips Lighting, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Siemens AG, Stanley Electric Company Limited, TCP Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Trojan Incorporated, US Energy Technologies Incorporated, US Lighting Tech, Ushio Incorporated, UVP LLC, Venture Lighting International, Visteon Corporation, Voltarc Technologies, Welch Allyn Incorporated, and others.



