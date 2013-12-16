LAN2LAN Announce New Strategic Relationship with Market Leading Provider Aruba Networks

Leatherhead, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- IT solutions provider LAN2LAN (http://www.lan2lan.com) has announced a strategic relationship with Aruba Networks. Aruba Networks is a leading provider of next-generation access management, network infrastructure and mobility application solutions for mobile enterprise networks. The Californian based company was the perfect partner for LAN2LAN. They’re a global leader in the wireless LAN market and offer LAN2LAN access to a range of unique products.



Simon Hawes, Wireless Business Manager said “LAN2LAN conducted a thorough review of the marketplace and Aruba Networks stood out. Not only is Aruba Networks a great technology fit for LAN2LAN but the companies also share common values and ethos to customers and colleagues. We’re about happy customers and long term partnerships.”



LAN2LAN has built a reputation for developing bespoke solutions for clients, rather than simply selling out-of-the-box solutions. As a result LAN2LAN maintains long-term relationships with its customers. It is the focus on long-term relationships that led them to consider adding a new partner with a unique set of mobile enterprise products such as Workspace and ClearPass.



Simon Hawes is especially excited about the Access Management and Device on-boarding products offered through Aruba Networks. Simon says, “The ClearPass Access Management System lets you create and enforce policies that extend across the network to devices and applications. This gives you total control over mobility services and a simpler way to rollout BYOD (Bring your own device).”



Aruba Networks device on boarding and management tools automatically provision devices with wireless, wired and VPN settings, download certificate and trust details, and distribute unique device credentials. This will be of interest to many clients who are looking to manage users with multiple devices and varying access rights.



LAN2LAN has delivered a diverse portfolio of wireless network solutions (http://www.lan2lan.com/www/wireless.html) from Wi-Fi in the desert for British troops to providing BYOD (Bring your own device) consulting for organisations.



Simon Hawes, commented

“Our clients come from a wide range of different markets in both the public and private sectors. The Aruba Network’s partnership has been positively received, especially with clients who are looking at refreshing wireless networks as they now have access to the market leader through a trusted partner.”



About LAN2LAN

LAN2LAN, are experts in wireless network solutions, and we can help you make a smooth transition to BYOD for your business. When you work with us, you’re getting more than a trusted team of professionals: you’re getting long-term partners who help you with accessibility, management, and security.