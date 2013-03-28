Lanai & Augie - Hawaii's Dynamic Duo Are Back

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Hawaii’s Dynamic Duo (Lanai Tabura & Augie Tulba) are teaming up after 6 year's of touring separately and running their own business ventures. The former #1 Morning radio host, TV host, and comedians are blowing up the radio scene again, not only in Hawaii, but all over America on iHeart Radio’s 99.1 FM – Hawaii No Ka Oi. Tune in and you will get a healthy dose of the local comedic humor that you have come to love paired with traditional, classic and island contemporary Hawaiian music (a rarity even in paradise) every weekday morning from 6am - 9am (Hawaii Standard Time).



"After taking a break to work on our own projects, it’s good to be working with him again. Our chemistry hasn't skipped a beat, we are more mature, focused and it’s always fun… keyword FUN!" said Lanai Tabura, who recently created his own premium lines of wine (Look Me In The Eye) and coffee (Aloha Kope). Lanai also teamed up with CookingHawaiianStyle.com, a leading food and recipe-sharing site to launch a series of cooking videos.



The Duo started their Mainland tour recently in March with 2 shows in California, and a show at the famous Stand Up Live house of comedy in Phoenix.



“The Magic is still there and once together, we just picked up where we left off” says Augie Tulba who just completed touring with Na Ali’i of comedy both as comedian and Producer of the event. Tulba is also in the 4th season of his television series Augie TV on KFive which will launch a new television series featuring the Dynamic duo to be unveiled this summer!



In addition to all of this, the Lanai and Augie will be touring the west coast and Hawaii with a re-vamped version of the popular Comedy Shack presented by Hawaiian Airlines and 76 Gasoline.



Upcoming events include:



Comedy Shack every 1st Thursday of the month at DOT's Wahiawa starting in April.



Comedy Shack every 2nd Thursday of the month at Boots & Kimos starting in April.



Comedy Shack every Last Thursday of the month at Coral Creek Golf Course starting in April.



Comedy Shack every 3rd Friday of the month at The Maui Beach Hotel starting in April.



Augie T, Andy Bumatai & Lanai every Saturday at 10pm at the Outrigger Hotel Sos Showroom "Da Funniest Late Night show in Waikiki”



About Grant “Lanai” Tabura and Augusto “Augie” Tulba

Grant “Lanai” Tabura and Augusto “Augie” Tulba are radio personalities on Clearchannel & iHeart Radio’s 99.1 FM – Hawaii No Ka Oi in Honolulu, Hawaii. They also perform as comedians nationwide.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Lanai Tabura

lanai@me.com

Honolulu, Hawaii

http://lanaiandaugie.com