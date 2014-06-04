Lancaster PA Propane Company Launches Interactive Web Site

Quarryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Locally based propane delivery and service company, Affordable Propane, has launched a new generation website that invites prospects and customers to a higher level of interaction.



Affordable Propane relocated last year to their new location on Scotland Road and Route 272 near the Buck in southern Lancaster County. With the addition of their massive 30,000 gallon tank, their retail office gives Quarryville and surrounding area residents a convenient location to refill propane tanks and purchase propane heaters, fireplaces and other equipment.



Their newly re-launched website highlights their AC repair services, gives customers an option to review their experience to possibly win an iPad3, and gives both existing customers and new prospects a chance to win $100 to $500 in free propane in their monthly drawing.



“Just visit the website and in 30 seconds you can be registered to win our monthly drawing,” said Tim Jackson, General Manager. “There’s no purchase necessary, and we randomly draw a new winner every month.”



You can register in their contest, leave a review, or find out more about their services at http:// www.AffordablePropanePA.com. For an interesting interview, contact General Manager Tim Jackson at 717-786-4149 or email Tim@AffordablePropanePA.com



About Affordable Propane

Affordable Propane has been serving Lancaster, York, Chester, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties in southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland since 2007 with competitive propane prices, propane delivery and propane service.



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Tim Jackson, General Manager

Affordable Propane

863 Scotland Road

Quarryville, Pennsylvania 17566

Office: (717) 786-4149



Tim@AffordablePropanePA.com

www.AffordablePropanePA.com