Lance Dewease and Champion Racing Oil Win at BAPS Motor Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- The 27-lap event honored a well-known and highly-successful driver from Spring Grove who was killed in a racing accident at BAPS in September of 2018. The Hodnett Foundation was started after his death and aims to help the families of drivers who die in racing accidents.



With Sunday's win, Dewease. sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, tied Hodnett with twenty-one 410 victories at BAPS, good for 10th on the track's all-time list. Hodnett is a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.



Steve Buckwalter took second place behind Dewease, followed by Mark Smith, Lucas Wolfe and J.J. Grasso. Sixth place went to Tyler Ross, while York's Chase Dietz was seventh. The rest of the top 10 include Billy Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer and Dwight Leppo.



Kyle Reinhardt won the B feature, while the heats went to Buckwalter, Wolfe, Michael Walter and Grasso. Dewease was second to Buckwalter in the first heat.



