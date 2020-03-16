Lance Dewease and Champion Racing Oil Win at Port Royal Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- "It's not necessarily a good thing that's going on out there with the virus, but I have to thank all of these fans, track officials and everybody who showed up to watch us race," said Dewease, who earned $4000 for his efforts. "I think we all showed what heart and determination does in racing. The racing community never ceases to amaze me."



Dewease, who hit lapped traffic on the sixth lap, was slicing through the cars like a knife in hot butter and by lap 20 had built up and over 8 second advantage on his closest competitor. Wagner, who had put some distance between himself and Dietrich by then, tried his best to close the gap but without a caution over the final laps he had nothing for Dewease.



"We were good, but Lance and his team were just in another league," said Wagner. "I was hoping for a yellow as once we got in clean air we were really good. Without it I knew we were racing for second best."



With the race staying under green flag competition for the entire distance, Dewease took the checkered flag for the 113th time of his career at the Juniata County oval and moved into the points lead along the way.



