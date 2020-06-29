Lance Dewease and Champion Racing Oil Win at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Dewease started second in the 25-lap Speedweek feature but it was polesitter Montieth who would take the lead when the race began. Montieth was in control when the red flag appeared on the sixth tour for a two-car tangle in the second turn. Montieth had Dewease, Danny Dietrich and Larson lining up behind for the restart.



Only two more laps could be completed before the pace was again slowed, this time for a spun Robert Ballou in the second turn. Racing was back underway for just one more lap when TJ Stutts and Rico Abreu made contact on the backchute, again slowing the action.



Dewease went to work on the ensuing restart, keeping pace with Montieth and the pair crossed the line side by side, split by just .002 seconds with 10 laps completed. After a turns three and four dive by Dewease coming to the line to get that close, the Fayetteville flyer crossed over entering the first corner to ride momentum around the outside of the track and net the lead with 11 completed.



Two laps later, Larson went low on Dietrich for third in the fourth turn and then held him down entering the first corner to get the position and begin his assault on the leaders. Larson had run down Montieth for second with eight laps to go when Montieth suddenly dropped off of the pace and withdrew from the race.



That put Larson in clear sight of pacesetter Dewease and with five laps to go, he was clearly gaining on the leader. Larson got close enough to mount a challenge with two laps to go but then a mistake when he hopped the first turn cushion just after the two to go mark cost him too much ground to make up again during the final one and one-half laps. Dewease took the win by .931 seconds over Larson with Freddie Rahmer in third followed by Dietrich and Ryan Smith.



