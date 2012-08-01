Land of Rugs Is Giving Away a Free Union Jack Rug With Every Order Over £20

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Land of Rugs, a company that is based in the United Kingdom, is giving away free Union Jack rugs to every customer whose order totals more than £20.



This free giveaway and added bonus for customers is in honor of the summer Olympics that are currently being held in the United Kingdom.



Land of Rugs has also begun to stock extra large rugs in its inventory; this is due to a recent increased demand for larger rug sizes. The owners of the company believe that customers are attracted to the large rugs because they are an easy way to deal with old and damaged laminate floors.



Instead of a messy floor removal or having a new carpet professionally fitted, purchasing a large rug is an easy, attractive and cost effective solution. In many homes, the section of flooring that often gets the most wear is near the main walkway; it is simple and quick to cover this area with a cheap rug that is of good quality.



In an effort to provide their customers with the best selection of rugs, UK based Land of Rugs has recently added some new contemporary collections to its lineup. This includes new designs in Galleria, Woodstock and Blocks, as well as new traditional rugs Afghan, Diamond and Isfahan. All except the Blocks line of wool rugs is available in both oversized and extra large sizes.



“Whatever you’re looking for, from designer rugs to childrens rugs, a modern rug, something traditional, or perhaps a hall runner to provide that all-important first impression of your home, we are the rug company that strives to provide you with unrivalled choice and value,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the staff’s extensive experience with floor coverings helps Land of Rugs provide its customers with a large range of quality rugs at low prices.



“Our website has been designed for easy browsing, with quality colour illustrations and a helpful rug finder feature on our home page to assist your selection by narrowing type, colour, size and price.”



Customers who do not see what they are looking for on the website are welcome to contact the company directly for assistance. Land of Rugs sources its rugs from manufacturers and importers and has the experience and know-how to help people find the rug of their dreams.



About Land of Rugs

For 3 years, Land of Rugs has served the UK online with a wide selection of rugs. The company offers unrivaled service which includes free delivery, easy returns and guaranteed lowest prices. For more information, please visit http://www.landofrugs.co.uk