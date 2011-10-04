Land of Rugs Is Leading Online Choice for UK Shoppers Looking for Selection, Convenience, Quality and Price

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- UK online rug retailer Land of Rugs has become the leading choice for UK shoppers looking for convenience, selection, quality and price. The retailer sources and supplies thousands of rugs from the most respected manufacturers and importers around the globe and makes them available for easy online shopping to the UK and international markets.



New rugs are the single most versatile design element for transforming any room with color, texture, warmth and style at an affordable price. Unfortunately, the in-store retail experience can be both daunting and time consuming, requiring most shoppers to make multiple visits to find and settle on their ideal selection.



Land of Rugs has risen to the forefront of the UK rugs trade by simplifying the selection process while offering a truly exceptional range of quality rugs at the lowest prices. The Website is designed for easy browsing and selection with quality colour illustrations and a helpful home page rug finder feature. Virtually everything is searchable by rug type.



With the popularity of Shaggy rugs exploding in the last few years, Land of Rugs provides shoppers with a simple way to search their huge selection of shaggy rugs by its own category. Known for their luxury look and comfort, shoppers can choose among many styles and brands of shaggy rugs such as the contemporary cloud range, shimmering effect styles, extra thick and the super heavyweight wool types.



The Rugs direct sale section features a wide selection of constantly updated discounted limited time-only offers on sale rugs, which can be dispatched same day for next day delivery. Shoppers with a limited budget can find their ideal selection within the Cheap rugs selection without compromising style. The wide variety of styles and designs in this category are machine washable and highly durable.



Shoppers can also search additional categories such as Modern, Designer, Traditional, Children’s and Wool rugs. Shoppers can also use the Website’s Rugs by Colour selection where all styles and types of rug have been grouped by colour for ease of choice. In addition to the extensive selection, an online blog provides shoppers with information on the care and choosing of rugs as well as design suggestions and other important considerations.



Most items shown are available from stock, however, experts are available by phone to advise and assist shoppers in locating their dream rug no matter what. Land of Rugs accepts all major credit and debit cards with all payments guaranteed secure. Normal delivery is within seven working days with the very rare occurrence of 21 days if the selection is out of stock. For more information and to browse the wide selection online, please visit http://www.landofrugs.co.uk