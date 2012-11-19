Land Rover Main Line Announces Winter Tire Sale for Upcoming Winter Season

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Land Rover Main Line, the Wayne Range Rover dealership, is now announcing a tire sale for the upcoming winter season. Land Rover offers a variety of winter tires for driving safely in the snow, during the winter season. Customers can order today and have their tires installed by December 31st, 2012. Land Rover will include free exchange, so customers will be able to swap back to their summer tires next spring. Coupon must be present at time of purchase and is only valid at Land Rover Main Line.



Scott W., of Philadelphia, had this to say about the Philadelphia Land Rover service: “Defined customer service...great communication, on my terms...Took a 15 minute visit to the dealership to handle purchasing a new RR Supercharged Sport. Told my guy (Oliver Snow, ask for him) what I wanted, he got it...Get this, I didn't have time to take my trade and have them appraise it. So Oliver drives into the city, picks up my car, has it appraised and back in a couple hours. I never left my office. Talk to Oliver. He gets it!”



For more information, visit http://www.landrovermainline.com.