Land Rover Vehicles Recognized as Leaders in Total Quality

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- According to the Strategic Vision Inc. (SVI) Total Quality Index™ (TQI) released today, Land Rover brands rank among the top five nameplates, earning third place for highest Total Quality Score of all brands measured. This recognition for both the brand demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to producing vehicles that buyers judge high in perceived quality and emotional delight. Along with Range Rover wholesale parts in Philadelphia, there is the highly touted dealership for Land Rover in Willow Grove.



Total Quality Index™ is a complete measure of the total ownership experience. Buyers are asked to rate all aspects of their buying, owning and driving experience. This accounts for a wide variety of aspects, including customers’ commitment to advocacy and vehicle loyalty.



The Range Rover Evoque received the highest Total Quality score in the industry in Near-Luxury SUV segment and sees the vehicles award tally total more than 100 global accolades.



“This recognition demonstrates the pride and passion our dealers, employees, and customers have for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, said Andy Goss, President, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. “For Jaguar and Land Rover to rank as leaders in Total Quality and the Range Rover Evoque to earn top place in its segment is validation that we offer an exemplary ownership experience, from the vehicles' quality and performance, to the buying and ownership experience.” The Total Quality Index™ was calculated from 45,390 buyers who purchased 2012 models during September to December 2011.



About Land Rover Willow Grove

At Land Rover Willow Grove, the Willow Grove Range Rover service dealership, their commitment to uphold the Land Rover standard of excellence allows their customers access to their unsurpassed industry knowledge and expertise. The dealership is proud to offer Wayne and the surrounding area full inventories of new luxurious Land Rover SUVs, as well as high quality certified pre-owned Land Rovers and other used vehicles.



For more information on Land Rover in Bucks County, visit http://www.landroverwillowgrove.com.